Overview of Dr. Joel Confino, MD

Dr. Joel Confino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Confino works at Eye Care & Surgery Center in Warren, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.