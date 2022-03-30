Dr. Joel Dean, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Dean, DO
Overview of Dr. Joel Dean, DO
Dr. Joel Dean, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Valley Neurology Prof LLC744 Horizon Ct Ste 360, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 243-8328
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Montrose Regional Health
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
It did take a bit longer then I orignally was planning on getting in, but they did get me in earlier than the original appointment date. Dr Dean covered a lot of stuff and was very thourogh, I felt he and his staff were great dealing with. Very polite and to the point and getting me in. The portal is a good way to keep track, but I would still like the old way when scheduling appointments, and followups the phone call to cell is better for me since I am not always around a computer to check emails sent.
About Dr. Joel Dean, DO
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376567396
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.