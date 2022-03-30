Overview of Dr. Joel Dean, DO

Dr. Joel Dean, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Montrose Regional Health and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Dean works at Grand Valley Neurology in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.