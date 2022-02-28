Overview of Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM

Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Joel Epstein DPM in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.