Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM
Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
Joel Epstein Dpm P.A.2595 Tampa Rd Ste O, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 785-5611
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Dr. Epstein & his staff are very friendly & professional. They were very thorough with the exam & gave great recommendations to fix the problem, not just medicate to mask the pain.
About Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harrison Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.