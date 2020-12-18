Overview

Dr. Joel Nizin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nizin works at VMG Center for Digestive Health in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.