Dr. Joel Nutt, MD
Dr. Joel Nutt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
St. Dominic's Pain Management Center970 Lakeland Dr Ste 45, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my first appointment with Dr. Nutt due to the fact that I developed a highly painful compressed vertebrae. Due to my age, he prescribed treatment with a brace instead of injections. After 4 weeks, I have no pain and I am delighted. He also referred me to a rheumatologist who has been very helpful as well. Dr. Nutt is highly skilled, thorough and explains conditions and treatments very clearly. He had his nurse phone me to check on my condition, which I appreciated very much. We are fortunate that he chooses to practice in Jackson.
About Dr. Joel Nutt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Mississippi State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Nutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutt works at
Dr. Nutt has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.