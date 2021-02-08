Overview of Dr. Joel Razook, MD

Dr. Joel Razook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Razook works at Joel C. Razook MD PC in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.