Dr. Joel Reisman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Reisman, MD

Dr. Joel Reisman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

Dr. Reisman works at Putnoi Eye Care in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reisman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Putnoi Eye Care
    1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-4600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Mds of Greater Boston PC
    1371 Beacon St Ste 100, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 734-1396

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Ectropion of Eyelid
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion
Exophoria
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joel Reisman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1477663631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Reisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reisman has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

