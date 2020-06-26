Overview of Dr. Joel Starnes, MD

Dr. Joel Starnes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Starnes works at Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Plainview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.