Overview of Dr. Joern Soltau, MD

Dr. Joern Soltau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Heidelberg and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Soltau works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Herpetic Keratitis and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.