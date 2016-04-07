Overview of Dr. John Adair Jr, MD

Dr. John Adair Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Adair Jr works at Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.