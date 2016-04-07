Dr. John Adair Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adair Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Adair Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Adair Jr, MD
Dr. John Adair Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Adair Jr's Office Locations
Child Neurology Clinic2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-3160
Medical Laboratory Sciences Program1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-3342
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been taking my brother to see Dr. Adair for over 3 years. His treatment and care for my brother has been very gratifying. He is known in Albuquerque as the best dr. for dementia and I am grateful we are one of his patients. Friendly, kind so very competent... He talked to my brother's drs back east and sent for all films. (I had all reords) Highly Highly recommend
About Dr. John Adair Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Neurology
Dr. Adair Jr works at
