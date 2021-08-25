Overview of Dr. John Albrigo, MD

Dr. John Albrigo, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Albrigo works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA, Arlington, VA and Lorton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.