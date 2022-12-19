Dr. John Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Allan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Allan, MD
Dr. John Allan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Allan works at
Dr. Allan's Office Locations
-
1
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allan?
Great experience. Dr Allen took the time to explain complex medical information in layman’s terms and laid out a succinct and understandable treatment plan. He also inquired about and made recommendations and referrals to facilitate my overall health treatment plan.
About Dr. John Allan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1144462441
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan works at
Dr. Allan has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.