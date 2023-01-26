Overview

Dr. John Alvarez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Pancreatitis and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.