Dr. John Alvarez, MD
Dr. John Alvarez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 242-0256
San Antonio gastroenterology associates2833 Babcock Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 242-0256
San Antonio gastroenterology Associates150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 242-0256
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oscar Health
- Veteran Administration Plan
Five stars, very professional, was completely satisfied with the entire staff. Dr Alvarez explained every aspect of my medical situation in terms I readily understood. Highly recommend his expertise and caring attitude.
About Dr. John Alvarez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana Health Plan of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Pancreatitis and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
