Dr. John Ansley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ansley, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ansley, MD
Dr. John Ansley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center and Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ansley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ansley's Office Locations
-
1
Charleston Ent Associates LLC832 Cook Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 536-5511
-
2
Colleton Hospitalists501 Robertson Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 782-2000
-
3
All Children's Pediatrics302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (803) 536-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansley?
Will see him again because I was very pleased .
About Dr. John Ansley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790733590
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansley works at
Dr. Ansley has seen patients for Ear Ache, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.