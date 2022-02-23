See All Hematologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. John Ayers, MD

Hematology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Ayers, MD

Dr. John Ayers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Ayers works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center
    4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 23, 2022
    This is my first visit with Dr. Ayers. He was very thorough, asking a lot of questions. He made several helpful suggestions to improve my health. He takes a conservative approach, making sure that tests support the need for more aggressive treatment.
    Dr Ayers is very thorough — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Ayers, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1477540821
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center|University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    • Boston University Medical Center, St Elizabeth's Medical Center
    • St Elizabeth's Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayers works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ayers’s profile.

    Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

