Dr. John Babb, MD
Overview of Dr. John Babb, MD
Dr. John Babb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Babb's Office Locations
John D Babb MD PC185 Montague St Fl 12, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 783-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Babb is the best Eye Doctor he takes time to answer your questions and listen to me and he is just patient, kind and gentle to his patient. I love his energy and trust him with my eyes.
About Dr. John Babb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003819343
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Babb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babb has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Babb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babb.
