Dr. John Babb, MD
Dr. John Babb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kingman Healthcare Center, Pratt Regional Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital.
Mid-America Orthopedics12112 W Us Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 440-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Rock Regional Hospital
He was extremely patient and thorough, explained my injury to me very well and made sure I understood and answered all of my questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Cincinnati Sports Med & Orth Ctr
- Campbell Clin-U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Tabor College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Babb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babb has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Joint Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Babb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babb.
