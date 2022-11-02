Overview of Dr. John Babb, MD

Dr. John Babb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kingman Healthcare Center, Pratt Regional Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Babb works at Mid-America Orthopedics in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Joint Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.