Overview

Dr. John Baber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Baber works at CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Nausea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.