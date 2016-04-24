Dr. John Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bauman, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bauman, MD
Dr. John Bauman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Bauman's Office Locations
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Bauman! He is extremely kind and knowledgeable. He quickly identified my condition and gave me the care I needed. I really appreciate everything he has done for me. The rest of the staff was wonderful as well.
About Dr. John Bauman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Greenville Hospital System
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.