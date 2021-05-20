See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. John Bermingham, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (27)
Map Pin Small Marlton, NJ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview of Dr. John Bermingham, DO

Dr. John Bermingham, DO is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Bermingham works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bermingham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 375-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Bermingham is the best! He listens to me, returns my calls/msgs via MyChart. No other doctor I have does this. I truly believe in his concern for my health as I do have many issues
    — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. John Bermingham, DO

    Pulmonary Disease
    38 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1700847910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bermingham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bermingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bermingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bermingham works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bermingham’s profile.

    Dr. Bermingham has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

