Dr. John Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blevins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Blevins, MD
Dr. John Blevins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Nc
Dr. Blevins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blevins' Office Locations
-
1
University Physicians - Neurology820 Saint Sebastian Way Fl 4, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blevins?
Dr Blevin’s is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable in his field of medicine, is thorough, compassionate and really cares about his patients. He has done more for me than any other doctors I’ve had. He is understanding and easy to work with in the doctor / patient relationship. I highly recommend him as a medical provider.
About Dr. John Blevins, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1467423608
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc
- Temple Univ Hosp, Neurology Graduate Hosp (Tenet Hlth Sx), Internal Medicine
- The Graduate Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blevins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blevins works at
Dr. Blevins has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.