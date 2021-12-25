Dr. John Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Brown, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Mid-Atlantic Surgical Assocs100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Replaced my aortic valve. Came out of surgery with no issues. Healing process has been faster than expected. I would definitely recommend Dr. Brown
About Dr. John Brown, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164424529
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Meml Sloan Kettering
- New York Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- New York Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
