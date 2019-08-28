Overview of Dr. John Burzotta, DPM

Dr. John Burzotta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Burzotta works at National Foot Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.