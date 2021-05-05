Dr. John Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Byrd, MD
Overview of Dr. John Byrd, MD
Dr. John Byrd, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd's Office Locations
-
1
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4268
-
2
Osu Medical Center320 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3196
-
3
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-5432MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrd?
The day I found Dr. Bird was nothing short of divine intervention. I had been through a series of doctors who were confusing, uninterested or lacked knowledge. Though it took me 6-7 months to get an appointment, it was truly nothing short of miraculous. He is an expert in CLL, very personable, and truly caring. He monitored me for several years and when I had a scary medical condition, he and his team worked diligently. They were incredibly professional and helped heal me through this truly difficult time. I live 4 hours away from his office but I will follow Dr. Bird all over the earth to make sure he is my "forever" doctor for CLL! (5 stars are not enough for his rating.)
About Dr. John Byrd, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770599664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.