Dr. John Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cain, MD
Overview of Dr. John Cain, MD
Dr. John Cain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Cain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cain's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 320-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cain?
Saw me in the hospital i couldn't make it to the apoointment by condition worsen. He explained everything and I feel so much better. Basically a second start.
About Dr. John Cain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427375864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.