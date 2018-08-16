Dr. Cardone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cardone, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cardone, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3900, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 662-2500
Peggy A Heis MD LLC5680 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 662-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I left a review from my first visit (front desk was horrible to me) but had to go back yesterday and it was a completely different experience. The receptionists were very kind and warm. Idk if the old ones were fired or realized how offensive they were. But Dr. Cardone has always been awesome. It was a perfect & easy experience. I didn't wait long & he took his time with me again. I feel like it's only fair to write an updated review.
About Dr. John Cardone, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Cardone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardone has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.