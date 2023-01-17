Overview

Dr. John Castor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Castor works at Interventional Pain Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.