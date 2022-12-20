Overview of Dr. John Catalano, MD

Dr. John Catalano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland and Salem Medical Center.



Dr. Catalano works at Premier Orthopaedics of Southern Nj LLC in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ and Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.