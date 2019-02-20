Overview of Dr. John Christein, MD

Dr. John Christein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Christein works at Dba Alabama Oncology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.