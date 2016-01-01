Overview of Dr. John Clark, MD

Dr. John Clark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Clark works at Lawrence Neurology Specialists in Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.