Dr. John Clore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Clore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Childrens Primary Care Oviedo7455 Pinemire Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 542-1733
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1538521307
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Clore accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.