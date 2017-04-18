Dr. Cogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Cogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Cogan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John J. Cogan MD Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 913, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cogan?
best doctor ...best staff..... best approach toward healing....if you have Dr Cogan as your Cardiologist you are a very lucky person indeed......
About Dr. John Cogan, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700886033
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- U Oreg
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogan works at
Dr. Cogan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.