Dr. John Cogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Cogan works at Dr. John Cogan in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.