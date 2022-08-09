See All Dermatologists in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. John Cottam, MD

Dermatology
1.8 (84)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Cottam, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City Center, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Cottam works at John Cottam Md in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Bartow, FL, Bradenton, FL, Brandon, FL, Lady Lake, FL and Miramar Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Cottam MD PA
    4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 101, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 962-4210
  2. 2
    John Cottam MD PA
    14310 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 180, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 962-4210
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    John Cottam MD PA
    222 W Main St Ste B, Bartow, FL 33830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 962-4210
  4. 4
    John Cottam MD PA
    5105 Manatee Ave W Ste 12, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 962-4210
  5. 5
    John Cottam MD PA
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 212W, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 962-4210
  6. 6
    John Cottam Md PA
    741 County Rd 466 # 741, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 962-4210
  7. 7
    John Cottam MD PA
    12889 US Highway 98 W Ste 107B, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 424-1259

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (63)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cottam?

    Aug 09, 2022
    I love Dr Cottom and all his staff. Super efficient and Dr Cotton is a genius at diagnosing and treating everything related to skin issues!!! He has treated me successfully many times!!! He is perfect!
    Jackie Hamlin — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Cottam, MD
    About Dr. John Cottam, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1629174941
    Education & Certifications

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cottam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cottam has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottam. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

