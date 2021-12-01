Overview of Dr. John Coursey, MD

Dr. John Coursey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Wayne Medical Center.



Dr. Coursey works at Columbia Urological Associates in Columbia, TN with other offices in Lewisburg, TN and Lawrenceburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stones, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.