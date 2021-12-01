See All Urologists in Columbia, TN
Dr. John Coursey, MD

Urology
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Columbia, TN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Coursey, MD

Dr. John Coursey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Wayne Medical Center.

Dr. Coursey works at Columbia Urological Associates in Columbia, TN with other offices in Lewisburg, TN and Lawrenceburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stones, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coursey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Urological Associates PA
    101 Berrywood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 381-2110
  2. 2
    Maury Regional Hospital
    1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 381-2110
  3. 3
    Marshall Medical Center
    1080 N Ellington Pkwy, Lewisburg, TN 37091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 381-2110
  4. 4
    One Stop Medical, LLC
    326 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 381-2110
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    12:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Medical Center
  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
  • Wayne Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. John Coursey, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114998507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
