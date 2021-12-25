Overview of Dr. John Cowan, MD

Dr. John Cowan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Cowan works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.