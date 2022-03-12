Dr. John Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. John Cox, MD
Dr. John Cox, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Floyd Radiation Oncology2210 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox has been treating me for over 2 years. I can't imagine having any other Radiation oncologist. He treats me as a individual person both personally and medically. Not just another number. He is always right on top of my case. Fights with and for me. TRUST is a big word for me and I trust him with all that I am. He has my respect. Thank you Dr. Cox for ALL that you do for not just me but ALL Your patients at Baptist.
About Dr. John Cox, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174796544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.