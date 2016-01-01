Dr. John Cox Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cox Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.
John A. Cox M.d. P.c.4417 W Gore Blvd Ste 5, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 248-0110
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
Lchc Center for Health3811 W Gore Blvd Ste 6, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 248-0110
Southwestern Medical Center5602 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 531-4700
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396763389
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cox Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.