Dr. John Cox Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Cox Jr works at John A. Cox M.d. P.c. in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.