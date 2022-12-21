Dr. John Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Delgado, MD
Overview
Dr. John Delgado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Chicago College of Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
John Delgado M.D.2919 W Swann Ave Ste 106, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 930-2829
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has his reasons. But, I much say he & his staff helped me a lot! No complaints!
About Dr. John Delgado, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1366460958
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
- Weiss Memorial Hospital University Of Chicago
- University of Chicago College of Medicine - Chicago, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
