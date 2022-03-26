Dr. Dever has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dever, MD
Dr. John Dever, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Locations
UCSD Gastroenterology9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 2B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-2347
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-2347
St. Luke's Idaho Cardiology Associates - Nampa215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 463-3280Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Va San Diego Healthcare System3350 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA 92161 Directions (858) 552-8585Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dever and his Nurse Biju were two of the most caring and compassionate healthcare workers I've ever experienced. The prompt responses from them and ability to diagnose and treat based on my symptoms were very refreshing. Dr. Dever's has treated me for two nasty GI conditions that caused havoc on my ability to sleep, feel refreshed and have a general feeling of wellbeing. Appropriate labs were promptly ordered, evaluated and interpreted in a manner that made sense to me. If you are looking for a really good GI Doctor and an all around great person - you wont go wrong with Dr. Dever. Thank you Dr. Dever and Biju as you deserve a job well done award and applause for your dedicated work. Keep it up! Thank you!!
About Dr. John Dever, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093918724
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Dever accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dever has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dever.
