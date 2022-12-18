Dr. John Dietz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dietz Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Dietz Jr, MD
Dr. John Dietz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Orthoindy Hospital.
Dr. Dietz Jr works at
Dr. Dietz Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Orthoindy17471 Wheeler Rd Ste 112, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions (317) 802-2875
-
2
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2880
-
3
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel13450 N Meridian St Ste 355, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 802-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been his patient since April 2009...to say he has my complete confidence is an understatement, but I have no better words. He is an awesome doctor AND person. He ALWAYS takes the time to not only listen to my input but to explain in detail what is going on with my conditions and what his solution is / solutions are (as the case may be). I couldn't be in better hands!
About Dr. John Dietz Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437101482
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dietz Jr works at
