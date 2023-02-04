Dr. John Dodaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dodaro, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dodaro, MD
Dr. John Dodaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Dodaro works at
Dr. Dodaro's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island College Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to explain my condition and medications. Very comfortable to talk too,
About Dr. John Dodaro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407817562
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Maimonides Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodaro has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.