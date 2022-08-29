Dr. John Dorizas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorizas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dorizas, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dorizas, MD
Dr. John Dorizas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Dorizas works at
Dr. Dorizas' Office Locations
-
1
Erlanger Institute for Sports and Health1100 E 3rd St Ste G102, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-8593
-
2
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 624-6584Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
3
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 680-8002
-
4
Chattanooga Bone & Joint Surgeons PC1809 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorizas?
1) Excellent PA who assists JAD. 2) Excellent physician. Detailed explanation. Terrific bedside manner. Great sense of humor. Loves sports cars. Prayed with my wife and I prior to my shoulder surgery. Took me about 6 months to get back to normal but I have no pain and no weakness.
About Dr. John Dorizas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Afar
- 1144290834
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorizas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorizas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorizas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorizas works at
Dr. Dorizas has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorizas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorizas speaks Afar.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorizas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorizas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorizas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorizas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.