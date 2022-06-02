Overview of Dr. John Dugal, MD

Dr. John Dugal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.



Dr. Dugal works at Parkview Cardiovascular Tho Sgy in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Thoracentesis and Empyema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.