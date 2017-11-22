Overview

Dr. John Dvorak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Dvorak works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.