Dr. John Dvorak, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Dvorak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Dvorak works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates
    2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-6031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph Berea
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids
Sphincterotomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids
Sphincterotomy

Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids
Sphincterotomy
Colectomy
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hernia Repair
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal Prolapse
Appendicitis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Cystotomy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Trigger Point Injection
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2017
    Dr. Dvorak has performed two colonscopies on me. The second was done without anesthesia at my request. Being awake during the procedure made me understand the procedure and the findings. Dr. Dvorak explained what he was doing and what he was seeing. A great doctor.
    Perry Bentley in Lexington, KY — Nov 22, 2017
    About Dr. John Dvorak, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902807985
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clin Found
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dvorak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dvorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dvorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dvorak works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dvorak’s profile.

    Dr. Dvorak has seen patients for Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dvorak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dvorak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dvorak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

