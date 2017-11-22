Dr. John Dvorak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dvorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dvorak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dvorak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Dvorak works at
Locations
Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-6031
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dvorak has performed two colonscopies on me. The second was done without anesthesia at my request. Being awake during the procedure made me understand the procedure and the findings. Dr. Dvorak explained what he was doing and what he was seeing. A great doctor.
About Dr. John Dvorak, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902807985
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clin Found
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dvorak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dvorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dvorak has seen patients for Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Hemorrhoids and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dvorak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dvorak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dvorak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.