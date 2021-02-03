Overview of Dr. John Evans, MD

Dr. John Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Evans works at Christus Santa Rosa Orthopedics Sports Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.