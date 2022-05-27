Overview

Dr. John Farmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Farmer works at Baylor College/Med Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.