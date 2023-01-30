Dr. John Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Faulkner, MD
Overview of Dr. John Faulkner, MD
Dr. John Faulkner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Dr. Faulkner's Office Locations
-
1
Joel M Hirschberg, MD Building39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faulkner?
He is so kind and takes time with his patients. And he is so smart and knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Faulkner, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497741722
Education & Certifications
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulkner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Dr. Faulkner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faulkner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.