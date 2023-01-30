Overview of Dr. John Faulkner, MD

Dr. John Faulkner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Faulkner works at Eisenhower Urology Specialty Clinic in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.