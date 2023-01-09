Overview of Dr. John Ferrell, MD

Dr. John Ferrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Georgia Baptist Medical Center



Dr. Ferrell works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.