Dr. John Fetzer, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Fetzer, DPM
Dr. John Fetzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Fetzer works at
Dr. Fetzer's Office Locations
Akron Ambulatory Foot Surgeons Inc335 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319 Directions (330) 724-8689
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fetzer has saved my feet. I had surgery many, many years ago by a orthopedic specialist and he ruined my feet. Dr. Fetzer has kept me walking without cane or any other assistance when others gave up. To me he is a God send. I give him a 1000 star rating.
About Dr. John Fetzer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194712620
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fetzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fetzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetzer works at
Dr. Fetzer has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.