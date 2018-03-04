Dr. John Flamini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flamini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flamini, MD
Overview of Dr. John Flamini, MD
Dr. John Flamini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flamini's Office Locations
- 1 2315 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 455-8096
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
IF YOU WANT A DOCTOR THAT WILL SMALL TALK AND AVOID THE ROOT CAUSE OF YOUR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES, THIS IS NOT THE DOCTOR FOR YOU. IF YOU WANT A THOROUGH DOCTOR THAT WILL LISTEN TO WHAT YOU SAY AND ACTUALLY TRY TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE PROBLEM IS, THIS IS THE GUY FOR YOU. HE LISTENED TO US AND ASKED MANY APPROPRIATE QUESTIONS. HE MIGHT NOT SMALL TALK BUT HE KNOWS HIS STUFF!
About Dr. John Flamini, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flamini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flamini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flamini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flamini has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flamini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Flamini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flamini.
